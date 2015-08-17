Sonia Perales - OBB

o l d b l a c k b a m b o o

Sonia Perales - OBB
Sonia Perales - OBB
  • Save
o l d b l a c k b a m b o o handrawn illustration oldschool vintage bamboo branding logo
Download color palette

Another Try to my own branding... is easier draw for customers than draw for myself.

Snake - my oldschool style
Bamboo - oldblackbamboo

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Sonia Perales - OBB
Sonia Perales - OBB

More by Sonia Perales - OBB

View profile
    • Like