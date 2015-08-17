Kyle Barrett

Countdowns music type cover sleeping at last
Always love working on stuff for Sleeping At Last -- here's a super quick cover for a new song called "Countdowns" that was featured on ABC's "The Astronaut Wives Cub."

Sometimes adding some classy type is all you need. Painting is by Elicia Edijanto.

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
