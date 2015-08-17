Niko Alexander

Huskies Script

Niko Alexander
Niko Alexander
  • Save
Huskies Script sports hand-lettering script lettering
Download color palette

Working on some lettering for this project.

58907579b0bf9a2f88e383193cd166fa
Rebound of
Huskies (Version 2)
By Niko Alexander
View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Niko Alexander
Niko Alexander
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Niko Alexander

View profile
    • Like