Gael Schlupp

Bombo

Gael Schlupp
Gael Schlupp
  • Save
Bombo isometric vector photoshop illustrator character monster design illustration 3d
Download color palette

This time, I took a spin at the classic bombo =)

Gael Schlupp
Gael Schlupp

More by Gael Schlupp

View profile
    • Like