Owen Jones

Katalistik Revised

Owen Jones
Owen Jones
  • Save
Katalistik Revised logo symbol catalyst spark dynamic
Download color palette

Revised colours for Katalistik logo - less 'flame' but maybe more 'chemical reaction'? What do you think?

6181dcea8569d353abbdfac7af7316fd
Rebound of
Katalistik
By Owen Jones
View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2011
Owen Jones
Owen Jones

More by Owen Jones

View profile
    • Like