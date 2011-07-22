Anthony Wartinger

Heading to the DYT

Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
  • Save
Heading to the DYT dayton ohio dyt banner type green blue orange
Download color palette

Daily Design. Heading to the DYT.

See the full image here. http://awartinger.tumblr.com/post/7929680981/daily-design-heading-to-the-dyt

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2011
Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
Born, raised, and designing in the Heart of it All.

More by Anthony Wartinger

View profile
    • Like