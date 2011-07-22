Lorenzo Milito

Matchbox

Lorenzo Milito
Lorenzo Milito
  • Save
Matchbox match matchbox matches illustration vector photoshop fire flames devil mefisto vintage retro italy
Download color palette

"Mefisto Brothers, since 1920, The Eternal Flames, Made in Italy".
High-res version: http://www.lorenzomilito.com/index.php?/portfolio/mefisto-matchbox/

Lorenzo Milito
Lorenzo Milito

More by Lorenzo Milito

View profile
    • Like