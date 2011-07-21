Colin Harman

Colin & Maria (Wedding Announcement)

Colin Harman
Colin Harman
  • Save
Colin & Maria (Wedding Announcement) marriage filigree wedding branding ampersand logo
Download color palette

My wife Maria & I were married on July 15th!

This is the 'branding' I came up with for our wedding announcements. Used on the website and the postcards we sent out. It's been challenging and a great thing to come up with all this stuff.

Be sure to check out the site I built for us to share with everyone: http://colinandmaria.us

My wife is amazing.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2011
Colin Harman
Colin Harman

More by Colin Harman

View profile
    • Like