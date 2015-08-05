ed wassermann

Neanderthal Camo Skull

ed wassermann
ed wassermann
  • Save
Neanderthal Camo Skull camo skull neanderthal ape spraypaint stencil
Download color palette

Little stencil I did for my skateboard. Think it had 12+ layers or something.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
ed wassermann
ed wassermann

More by ed wassermann

View profile
    • Like