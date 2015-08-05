Giulio Smedile

Redesigned Weather App Icon

Giulio Smedile
Giulio Smedile
  • Save
Redesigned Weather App Icon vector photoshop weather redesign icon design icon ios
Download color palette

Little redesign of the stock iOS weather icon.

Made the glyphs a little bigger, reversed the background gradient, blurred the part of the sun that's under the cloud, added a little shadow to the objects to add a sense of depth.

Leave a Like!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Giulio Smedile
Giulio Smedile

More by Giulio Smedile

View profile
    • Like