Kingston Update Preview 2

Kingston Update Preview 2 girl boy human person people woman man icon
Icon a Day #173

Another preview of the upcoming update to the Kingston Icon Pack.

Sign up to find out when the update goes live at http://designsbyhall.me/kingston-set

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
