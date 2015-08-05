Frankie Gaw
Facebook Live for Mentions

Today, we’re excited to introduce Live, a new way for public figures to share live video from Mentions with their fans on Facebook. With Live, public figures can take fans behind the scenes, host a Q&A, share announcements, and more — all in real time.

http://media.fb.com/2015/08/05/introducing-live-for-facebook-mentions/

Aug 5, 2015
