The Tolmans Adopt Website

The Tolmans Adopt Website fundraising adoption responsive web
My wife Sierra and I have started the process to adopt (hooray!). One of the first things we wanted to do is put together a website that tells our story, why we're adopting and how you can help (prayer, support, and donations).

Please check it out if you have a sec. Any feedback on the design/code is always welcome.

Special shout out to @Kassie Scribner for her lettering skillz. Thanks Kass!

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
