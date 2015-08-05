The Tolmans Adopt Website

Hello designer friends!

My wife Sierra and I have started the process to adopt (hooray!). One of the first things we wanted to do is put together a website that tells our story, why we're adopting and how you can help (prayer, support, and donations).

Please check it out if you have a sec. Any feedback on the design/code is always welcome.

Special shout out to @Kassie Scribner for her lettering skillz. Thanks Kass!