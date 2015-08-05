Dennis Gaebel

Folding SVG Fan

Using SVG clipping path trickery to create the illusion of the fan folding. Also part of an ongoing study of polygon animations, GSAP and clipPath tag.

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
