Experiment on a new interaction made with @olivier cedrati on Google Inbox inspired by the app Idematic.

Prototyped in Framer :)

Here the link to try-out: http://share.framerjs.com/mnyp4cbpaz17/

Special thanks to @peteschaffner for his surface reaction effect: https://github.com/peteschaffner/framer-material

Idematic app: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id973486398