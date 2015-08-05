Arnaud Le Roux

Google Inbox

Arnaud Le Roux
Arnaud Le Roux
  • Save
Google Inbox framer animation mobile ux ui interaction iphone app framerjs inbox google
Download color palette

Experiment on a new interaction made with @olivier cedrati on Google Inbox inspired by the app Idematic.

Prototyped in Framer :)
Here the link to try-out: http://share.framerjs.com/mnyp4cbpaz17/

Special thanks to @peteschaffner for his surface reaction effect: https://github.com/peteschaffner/framer-material

Idematic app: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id973486398

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Arnaud Le Roux
Arnaud Le Roux

More by Arnaud Le Roux

View profile
    • Like