Comic Book Movie

Comic Book Movie whydonttheyhaveanrwdsite app ios cbm
This is part of a larger self initiated project to design an app or aggregator of sorts for comicbookmovie.com. I love this website but trying to read anything on it with a mobile device is painful at best.

This is my very very first iteration of this. I'm planning on refining more with a less iOS specific feel to it. Just trying to lay some groundwork for what it can be.

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
