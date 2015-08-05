Joke De Winter

Flo Of The Somme

Joke De Winter
Joke De Winter
  • Save
Flo Of The Somme sketch app storyboard imovie
Download color palette

I am working on the storyboard for a book trailer.

In the past I have done these in Photoshop, but this time I decided to use Sketch and have it generate a grid of art boards, one for each different movie frame.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Joke De Winter
Joke De Winter

More by Joke De Winter

View profile
    • Like