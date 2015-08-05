Brittany Barnhart

Robot! robots feedback design halftone icon minimal illustrator illustration
I'm thinking about running with this style for a Robot Series that I'll be doing. What do you guys think? Yay or Nay? I'll be selling this at DIY Ferndale, would you buy one of these? It would have the full body, and I'd have around 7 different characters (so it would be a series).

Any feedback is much appreciated!!

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
