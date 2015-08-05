Damba Agency

Ильинский

Damba Agency
Damba Agency
  • Save
Ильинский shopping mall process sketch nos shopping lettering logo
Download color palette

Hi, guys! Here are logo sketches for shopping mall. What do think?

Check the 2X.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Damba Agency
Damba Agency

More by Damba Agency

View profile
    • Like