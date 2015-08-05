Joey van Ommen
New Employee Onboarding App

New Employee Onboarding App
We've had a bunch of new, talented people join us in the past couple of weeks, and are expecting even more to join soon. So in order to have their first day be as smooth as possible, I created a simple OSX app to guide the newbie through a bunch of handy resources, setting up their accounts and a small who's who section.

Also a sneak peak at our redesign and the new color scheme we've been working on ;)

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Zero friction, omnichannel communication platform.

