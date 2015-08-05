Jinglu Li

Night Mode Icon Set

Night Mode Icon Set ui tool flat night icon
A night mode icon set for a personal project. In many cases, SOLID = ACTIVE while HOLLOW=INACTIVE, but I want to reverse the meanings here. HOLLOW = ACTIVE and SOLID = INACTIVE.

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
