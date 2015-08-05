Denis Pushkar

Tatiana Provence

Denis Pushkar
Denis Pushkar
  • Save
Tatiana Provence logotype balcony russia naivety locket cameo flower girl hotel logo
Download color palette

SALE
Logo for the hotel in the beautiful Russian city Zvenigorod, where he lived the great Russian write Anton Chekhov.

Instagram / Facebook / Behance

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Denis Pushkar
Denis Pushkar

More by Denis Pushkar

View profile
    • Like