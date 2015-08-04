Jay Legaspi

True Love

Jay Legaspi
Jay Legaspi
  • Save
True Love love true love video game minimalism minimalist flat nintendo tonal pikachu pokemon
Download color palette

Wanted to play around with tonal contrasts of yellow, so of course I had to use the little guy.

Jay Legaspi
Jay Legaspi

More by Jay Legaspi

View profile
    • Like