Sporting x Boulevard mark

Sporting x Boulevard mark
Fun mark for the collaboration between Sporting KC and Boulevard Brewing Co.
Available on merchandise from t-shirts to scarves to pint glasses, and hopefully soon plenty more.
Cool to get outside of the normal soccer/sports world and do some work with no real guidelines or parameters. Just find a way to mesh two iconic Kansas City brands.

Posted on Aug 4, 2015
