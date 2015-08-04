Julia Kuo

Cultural Gardens

Julia Kuo
Julia Kuo
  • Save
Cultural Gardens cleveland illustration
Download color palette

I lived in Cleveland for 5 years and came to love the city so much that I drew a picture of something I liked there every day for 100 days! The full series is up here: http://juliakuo.com/my-work/100-days-in-cleveland/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2015
Julia Kuo
Julia Kuo

More by Julia Kuo

View profile
    • Like