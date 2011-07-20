Gert van Duinen

Joybot concept

joybot gridlines guidelines guiding grids logo design icon design iconography symbol animal logo robot logo robotic joy robot logo designer identity designer icon designer symbol designer iconographer typography
A quick concept presented to the client, who was really drawn to this particular draft. This is how my typical drafts look like. I was given the task to work on this concept a little bit further to give our happy bot some more shape and personality.

This isn't finished yet. Refined version will be posted soon.

