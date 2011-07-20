Seb Green

Colored Water

Colored Water water color spectrum
Logo for client that is a textile dyeing specialist. Concept of a water droplet colored with a color spectrum came from sitting infront of a big window brain storming for ideas. It was raining outside........

Posted on Jul 20, 2011
