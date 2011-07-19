Jeffrey Cherewaty

Growing Up

Growing Up identity logo yellow
After nearly two years at SpareFoot, I'm finally giving the logo I inherited an update to be much more flexible across different media and sizes.

Posted on Jul 19, 2011
