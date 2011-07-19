Justin W. Siddons

Achievement Badges

Justin W. Siddons
Justin W. Siddons
  • Save
Achievement Badges achievement badges icon icons vector social media
Download color palette

Some test achievement badges for Sprout Social, definitely a work in progress...

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Justin W. Siddons
Justin W. Siddons

More by Justin W. Siddons

View profile
    • Like