Gerasimos Tsiamalos

The Slicer

Gerasimos Tsiamalos
Gerasimos Tsiamalos
  • Save
The Slicer logo
Download color palette

Started as a sketch on paper, then passed to http://dribbble.com/helen-gizi who converted it to a vector, then back to Photoshop for fine tuning

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Gerasimos Tsiamalos
Gerasimos Tsiamalos

More by Gerasimos Tsiamalos

View profile
    • Like