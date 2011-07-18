Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Mural Sky

Mural Sky mural paint sky cloud wip
I spent 5 days working on the underdrawing but today I got to start painting this 10x18 foot mural on the exterior of our flagship Whole Foods store. One color down...

Posted on Jul 18, 2011
