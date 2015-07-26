Colby Ludwig

Recurring - Bill Detail

Recurring - Bill Detail ui recurring ios
Some more design for Recurring. This time, the bill detail view. Really happy with how this is progressing so far.

You'll see some more posts from me soon when the app is closer to beta and release.

Posted on Jul 26, 2015
