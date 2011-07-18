Yours, Roxanne

Big Class Poison Illustration

Big Class Poison Illustration illustration poison princess
Here's a little bit of my illustration for BIG CLASS. Its such a great project and you can find out more here. They're still looking for more illustrators for the activity pages so check it out and get in touch with them!

Posted on Jul 18, 2011
