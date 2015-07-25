Rapquote.com Poster

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
You know it’s funny, when it rains it pours,
They got money for wars, but can’t feed the poor.
- 2Pac
Screen printed poster with metallic gold ink on charcoal. Designed for rapquote.com.