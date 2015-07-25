Jon Neill

Rapquote.com Poster

Jon Neill
Jon Neill
  • Save
Rapquote.com Poster screen print bullets bombs guns money war quote rap 2pac
Download color palette

You know it’s funny, when it rains it pours,
They got money for wars, but can’t feed the poor.
- 2Pac

Screen printed poster with metallic gold ink on charcoal. Designed for rapquote.com.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
Jon Neill
Jon Neill

More by Jon Neill

View profile
    • Like