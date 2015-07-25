Vanessa Munoz

Hotdog Day Classic

Hotdog Day Classic food yellow illustration hot dog
Yesterday was national hot dog day... and I'm sad i missed it. I got inspired by mattthews's illustration \ i haven't done any in a while thought i would warm up with this. Any advice, tips, slams, are welcome!

Rebound of
Juicy Patty's
By Matthew Miller
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
