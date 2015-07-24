Samantha Edwards

Squirell Troll King

Squirell Troll King book art character design nature free hand concept design mixed media painting drawing childrens art background design watercolor illustration
A quick little character design of what I image the spirit of a Missouri forest would look like. Fat, happy, and squirrelly.

