Matt Dunne

Globe/Moving to Denver Animation

Matt Dunne
Matt Dunne
  • Save
Globe/Moving to Denver Animation colorado motion graphics after effects chicago denver illustration gif animation map moving relocation globe
Download color palette

Haven't done too much animating lately, so I wanted to make a new project. Figured I'd do something related to me moving from the Chicago area to Denver soon since that's coming up in about two weeks!

Matt Dunne
Matt Dunne

More by Matt Dunne

View profile
    • Like