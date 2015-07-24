Wildcat Echo

Compass Inspired Travel Badge- Branding Postfilm illustration monogram design travel compass badge branding
Work in progress badge for a luxury travel company. It's really important for this company to let it's customers know that they travel to meet their client's needs. Taking inspiration from a compass to try to put a little spin on it and not be so literal.

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
