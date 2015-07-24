Shawn Mahabir

Sensor Setup

Here is a diagram of the quick setup. All you have to do is place your specialized sensor onto your Electricity meter and this will send your live energy use directly to your Energy3 app.

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
