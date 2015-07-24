Valentin Prost
Video player + queue (WIP)

cover ux ui trailers iphone cinema movies cinemur ios queue player video
Hey guys!

We just wanted to share with you the new video player we're working on for the Ciné-Loisirs iOS app. The idea is to simplify our current one and invite users to watch other trailers at the end of the video.

Of course, it's still a work in progress so let us know if you have any feedback!

Have a nice weekend :)

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
