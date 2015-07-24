Haley Biel Moore

GNGF Website Design

Haley Biel Moore
Haley Biel Moore
Hire Me
  • Save
GNGF Website Design design law firm legal marketing website design legal marketing
Download color palette

GNGF's previous website design. I collaborated on this project with the GNGF creative team.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Haley Biel Moore
Haley Biel Moore
VP of Design @teamgaslight
Hire Me

More by Haley Biel Moore

View profile
    • Like