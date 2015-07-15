Infinite Scrolll

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Over the past several weeks, we've been hard at work implementing a new way to browse Dribbble. Infinitely scrollable shot lists, coupled with a new overlay for shot pages, should help make browsing Dribbble more enjoyable than ever.
In order to keep your place in the now-infinite scrolling list, shots now open in their own overlay (see attachments). From there you can like and comment as usual, but you can also page through individual shots directly from the overlay. We also gave attachments a similar treatment so you can keep your position in the list.
We're still tweaking some things and putting on some finishing touches, but hope to have it released to the world soon!
This was a team effort, but a HUGE shout-out to @Dan Cederholm for applying his Cederholm Brand Polish to everything. Without it, this would not be nearly as slick as it turned out to be.