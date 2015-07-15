Infinite Scrolll

Over the past several weeks, we've been hard at work implementing a new way to browse Dribbble. Infinitely scrollable shot lists, coupled with a new overlay for shot pages, should help make browsing Dribbble more enjoyable than ever.

In order to keep your place in the now-infinite scrolling list, shots now open in their own overlay (see attachments). From there you can like and comment as usual, but you can also page through individual shots directly from the overlay. We also gave attachments a similar treatment so you can keep your position in the list.

We're still tweaking some things and putting on some finishing touches, but hope to have it released to the world soon!

This was a team effort, but a HUGE shout-out to @Dan Cederholm for applying his Cederholm Brand Polish to everything. Without it, this would not be nearly as slick as it turned out to be.