Ihmeelliset aivot (The Marvelous Brain) is a popular science website, with enriched articles, games & tests about the brain, made for Yle (The Finnish Broadcasting Company) . It's for public use, and for the new MOOC platform of University of Helsinki. I contributed to planning, and coded and composed the site.

Live site: http://yle.fi/teos/ihmeellisetaivot/