Every Little Everything - Icelandic Chocolate

After a passionate phone conversation about excess, materialism, and waste, Every Little Everything was born.We concede that while living a life of minimalist simplicity is worthy and ideal, "getting rid of all your stuff" is much easier said than done. Paring down excess is valuable, but our true pursuit is transparency and honesty in valuing our material possessions. Over the course of 2015, two artists will document (by way of their various disciplines) every single one of their possessions. Anything left undocumented after 11:59 p.m on December 31st, 2015 must be donated, sold or disposed of.

See www.everylittleeverything.com for the rest of the work or follow on Instagram: www.instagram.com/emiok