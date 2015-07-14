Odin Shadmi

Babes Lingerie Shop Logo

Odin Shadmi
Odin Shadmi
  • Save
Babes Lingerie Shop Logo lingerie shop print identity logo
Download color palette

Visual identity for a lingerie shop

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Odin Shadmi
Odin Shadmi

More by Odin Shadmi

View profile
    • Like