Odin Shadmi

Odin Shadmi
Odin Shadmi
Wix Dashboard dashboard menu left menu interface ux
The new site manager for wix.com, allows the site owner to see activities and visits on his site, add back office applications, manage contacts, send newsletters and more. The costumizable dashboard summarizes the activities with fast access to the builder tools.

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
