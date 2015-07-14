Kris Bryant Boras Corporation Pitch Book Cover (ver. 2)

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Pitch book designed for Scott Boras. Boras Corporation is a sports agency based in Newport Beach, California that represents roughly 175 professional baseball clients, including many of the game's highest-profile players. Boras has brokered many record-setting contracts since 1982, and many of his clients, including Shin-Soo Choo, Jacoby Ellsbury, Prince Fielder, Matt Holliday, Alex Rodriguez (until 2010), Max Scherzer, and Jayson Werth are among the highest paid in the game. Since 2013, Forbes magazine has named Boras the "Most Powerful Sports Agent in the World."