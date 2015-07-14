Startup Vitamins

Ideas are worthless until you get them out of your head

Sure, everything has to start with an idea. But be sure as hell that it can’t stay like that. Only by making your ideas happen do you put breath into them, see what they are, and how they work out. In the long run, the idea don’t count, execution does. And no matter how it goes, it might simply not work out the way you had planned. The key takeaway - just do. Something.

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
