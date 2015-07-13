Garth Braithwaite

Home Sweet Home

Garth Braithwaite
Garth Braithwaite
  • Save
Home Sweet Home birdhouse illustration house
Download color palette

My mom bought a cute little yellow house and has a matching birdhouse. I illustrated the birdhouse as a housewarming gift.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Garth Braithwaite
Garth Braithwaite
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Garth Braithwaite

View profile
    • Like