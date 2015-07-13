Samuel Gray

Mural Painting

Mural Painting
Part of a mural painting I did. This was an amazing experience for me and I learned a ton on the complexities of mural paintings. I ran into many problems that I wasn't used to such as weather, paint was initially too thick to paint, cinder blocks were very rough to paint on, and many more things I learned in the process. I really enjoyed coming up with the design showing a glimpse of what the farming process looks where Mama Carmen lives in Guatemala.

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
